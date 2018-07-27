Graphic: Shep McAllister

Jabra’s take on true-wireless earbuds, the Elite 65ts, are on sale for $20 off today, dropping them below the cost of Apple’s AirPods.



The Elites run for five hours on a charge untethered, which is about as good as it gets in this space, and the included charging case boosts that to 15 hours total. A companion app also gives you a ton of control over how they sound, and dual microphones on each bud mean that your voice will come through loud and clear on on calls.