Save 20% on Internal and Portable SSDs by Sabrent, Today Only

Save 20% on Sabrent SSDs Image : Sabrent

Save 20% on Sabrent SSDs | Amazon Gold Box

There are massive savings to be had in this this one-day sale on Sabrent SSDs. Whether you need an NVME drive to slide into your motherboard’s M.2 slot or an external you can take anywhere, it’s all 20% off. Its 1TB M.2 Rocket drive is down to $120 with the drop. There’s a 2TB available, too, and it’s $60 cheaper to ring up at $200. If you want something easy to pick up and go, this 2T B external is small enough to fit in a pocket and fast as hell with 10-gigabit transfer speeds, and it’s down to $240, $60 off. Check out the rest here.

Advertisement