It's all consuming.
Save 20% on Internal and Portable SSDs by Sabrent, Today Only

Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Sabrent
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Save 20% on Sabrent SSDs | Amazon Gold Box

There are massive savings to be had in this this one-day sale on Sabrent SSDs. Whether you need an NVME drive to slide into your motherboard’s M.2 slot or an external you can take anywhere, it’s all 20% off. Its 1TB M.2 Rocket drive is down to $120 with the drop. There’s a 2TB available, too, and it’s $60 cheaper to ring up at $200. If you want something easy to pick up and go, this 2TB external is small enough to fit in a pocket and fast as hell with 10-gigabit transfer speeds, and it’s down to $240, $60 off. Check out the rest here.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

