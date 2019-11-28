Save $20 on Google Chromecast Ultra 4K This Black Friday

Google Chromecast Ultra | $50 | Walmart | Also at Target and Best Buy

Have your cake and stream it too with the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player. Enjoy all your favorite shows, movies and YouTube channels, while also streaming live TV, music, Netflix, Disney+ and the 100 photos you took of your dog napping. All on your 4K TV.



Advertisement

You have the option to use your phone to play, pause and control the volume, or pair it with your Google home.

This tiny, but mighty gadget is already plenty of bang for your buck, but you can now save $20 during Black Friday.

If you’re on a tighter budget, the third-generation Google Chromecast is a great option and will be on sale for $25 during Black Friday. The two models are nearly identically, except this option loses 4K streaming capability.