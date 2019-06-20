Photo: Adam Clark Estes (Gizmodo)

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging | $180 | Amazon

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s the first time Amazon’s discounted the new models with the Qi case.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $180 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen.