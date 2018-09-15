Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

At $80, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not?