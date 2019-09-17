Photo: Amazon

This isn’t your typical soda can-sized Bluetooth speaker that can sort-of fill a medium-sized room with sound. No, the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is a 30W behemoth. An absolute unit. And with Hi-Res audio certification, it isn’t just loud; it sounds great too.



Of course, the Motion+ not lacking in features either. You get 12 hours of battery life, USB-C charging (can I get an amen?), IPX7 water resistance, stereo pairing if you buy two of them, and even the use of an app that can adjust the speaker’s EQ settings. Normally priced at $100 (and a bargain at that), it’s marked down to $80 this week on Amazon.