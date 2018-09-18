Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $20 off at launch.



The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.