Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker only released its first MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cables a few weeks ago, but now, they already have a second version out and on sale.



The Anker PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning cables are part of Anker’s highest-end cable line, and have every feature under the sun that you could expect from a charging cable. They’re ultra durable, rated for 30,000 bends. They’re wrapped in nylon for a great feel. They support the maximum possible 18W charging speeds for the latest iPhones (with a USB-C PD charger), which can juice up an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. And yes, they even include a lifetime warranty if they ever were to break.

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can get the 3' cable in either black or red for $18 (down from $22) with promo code ANKER652.