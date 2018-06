Shifu Orboot | $40 | Amazon

I don’t have kids, but after watching that video, I almost want to try Shifu Orboot myself. The globe itself doesn’t have any place names or borders, but a companion app adds them, along with a bunch of interactive and educational activities, through the magic of augmented reality. In terms of screen time for kids, this is probably about as good as it gets.

Shifu Orboot basically never goes on sale from its usual $50, but today in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can get it for $40.