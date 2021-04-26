It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $20 on Amazon’s Compact Echo Dot Smart Speaker

Andrew Hayward
Echo Dot | $30 | Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | $40 | Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition | $40 | Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home, not to mention play music and control smart home devices, and right now Amazon is offering a $20 discount on multiple versions of the current globe-shaped model.

The standard 4th-generation Echo Dot is marked down to $30 right now in multiple colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock—which displays the time right on the globe itself—is down to $40. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for a child’s space, the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in panda and tiger designs and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service focused on kid-centric service.

