Save $20 on All Versions of FIFA 21, Next Gen Upgrades Included

FIFA 21 (PS4) | $40—70 | Amazon
FIFA 21 (Xbox One) | $40—70 | Amazon
You’ve waited a month because you thought you could get by on FIFA 20 for at least another yeat, but let’s admit it: you’re too much of a footie fan to hold out much longer. Just a month after launch, Amazon is giving you $20 worth of reasons to consider upgrading no matter which version you’re after. That means the standard version of FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One) falls to just $40.
Champions Edition (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 more and comes with a bunch of extra FIFA Ultimate Team items, including a loan of cover star Kylian Mbappé good for five games, another Ambassador player for three games, 12 rare gold packs, and special edition team kits and stadiums.
The Ultimate Edition ($70 on PS4 and Xbox One) is the same, but you get double the rare gold packs for 24 total.
Don’t forget that these will upgrade automatically when you switch to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.