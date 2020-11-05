Save $20 on All Versions of FIFA 21, Next Gen Upgrades Included

FIFA 21 (PS4) | $40—70 | Amazon

FIFA 21 (Xbox One) | $40—70 | Amazon

You’ve waited a month because you thought you could get by on FIFA 20 for at least another yeat, but let’s admit it: you’re too much of a footie fan to hold out much longer. Just a month after launch, Amazon is giving you $20 worth of reasons to consider upgrading no matter which version you’re after. That means the standard version of FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One) falls to just $40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Champions Edition (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 more and comes with a bunch of extra FIFA Ultimate Team items, including a loan of cover star Kylian Mbappé good for five games, another Ambassador player for three games, 12 rare gold packs, and special edition team kits and stadiums.

The Ultimate Edition ($70 on PS4 and Xbox One) is the same, but you get double the rare gold packs for 24 total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t forget that these will upgrade automatically when you switch to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.