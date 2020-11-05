It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Save $20 on All Versions of FIFA 21, Next Gen Upgrades Included

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGaming DealsVideo GAme DealsAmazon Deals
271
1
FIFA 21 (PS4) | $40—70 | Amazon FIFA 21 (Xbox One) | $40—70 | Amazon
FIFA 21 (PS4) | $40—70 | Amazon
FIFA 21 (Xbox One) | $40—70 | Amazon
Image: EA Sports
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

FIFA 21 (PS4) | $40—70 | Amazon
FIFA 21 (Xbox One) | $40—70 | Amazon

You’ve waited a month because you thought you could get by on FIFA 20 for at least another yeat, but let’s admit it: you’re too much of a footie fan to hold out much longer. Just a month after launch, Amazon is giving you $20 worth of reasons to consider upgrading no matter which version you’re after. That means the standard version of FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One) falls to just $40.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Champions Edition (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 more and comes with a bunch of extra FIFA Ultimate Team items, including a loan of cover star Kylian Mbappé good for five games, another Ambassador player for three games, 12 rare gold packs, and special edition team kits and stadiums.

G/O Media may get a commission
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Ultimate Edition ($70 on PS4 and Xbox One) is the same, but you get double the rare gold packs for 24 total.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Don’t forget that these will upgrade automatically when you switch to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $28

This Japanese Beauty Product Removes Dry-Ass Skin to Make Your Feet Baby Soft

The ASUS ZenBook 14 Is Light for Travel and Powerful for Work, Now $50 off

Show Your Beautiful Face To the World With a $25 1080p Webcam