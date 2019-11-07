Save 20% On All of Nomad's Gorgeous Mobile Accessories

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Nomad has long made some of the best and most beautifully designed mobile accessories you can buy, and you can snag any full-priced item on their site for 20% off with promo code RUSH20.



The brand’s newest flagship product is the Base Station wireless charging pad, which can charge two Qi-powered devices at once, as well as an Apple Watch. The company’s new high-end leather cases are also a great alternative to Apple’s for your iPhone. Heck, they even make a dedicated wireless charging pad designed to fit in a Tesla Model 3, if that’s your thing. Just use code RUSH20 to save 20% on any and all of it.