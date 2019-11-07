It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save 20% On All of Nomad's Gorgeous Mobile Accessories

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.3K
Save
20% Off Sitewide | Nomad
Photo: Nomad
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nomad has long made some of the best and most beautifully designed mobile accessories you can buy, and you can snag any full-priced item on their site for 20% off with promo code RUSH20.

Advertisement

The brand’s newest flagship product is the Base Station wireless charging pad, which can charge two Qi-powered devices at once, as well as an Apple Watch. The company’s new high-end leather cases are also a great alternative to Apple’s for your iPhone. Heck, they even make a dedicated wireless charging pad designed to fit in a Tesla Model 3, if that’s your thing. Just use code RUSH20 to save 20% on any and all of it.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get Ready For Your Next Vacation With Home Depot's Travel Luggage Sale
Dozens Of Kindle Memoirs, Biographies, Cookbooks, And More Are On Sale Today Only
Slip Into a Pair of Uggs During This Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts