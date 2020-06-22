Save 20% On a Starter Set of Wüstof Gourmet Knives

Wüstof 7-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Wüstof 7-Piece Knife Set | $120 | Amazon



Make your chef dreams a reality with a set of Wüstof Knives. Down to $120, which isn’t the lowest ($110) , but it’s pretty damn close. These knives are super sharp and can butcher meat, chop veggies, and everything else. The set comes with a chef knife, utility knife, paring knife, and bread knife, as well as a sharpener and woodblock . Also, it’s GOURMET! I have this same set and I love it. Grab it while it lasts.

Advertisement