Shure consistently makes great headphones and right now you can use the promo code KINJA20A to save up to $100 on a few models on Amazon.

Consider the $400 Shure SRH1540. Normally $500, this premium, closed-back reference model offers sonics even the most critical audiophile would appreciate. It’s big and a tad pricey, but if you have the dough it’s worth the investment.

Of course, there are also sub-$100 models to choose from, including a wired and wireless sound-isolating model.