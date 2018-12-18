Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I’ve had the Storkcraft Bowback Glider and Ottoman for nearly 7 years, and we still use it regularly for storytime, so I feel pretty comfortable saying that it’s sturdy and holds up to heavy use. I can’t count the number of nights I spent in it rocking my babies to sleep, and I need to stop talking about it now because I’m about to start crying.



If you’re at the beginning of your parenting journey or just in the market for a good bedtime story reading chair to use with kids, I recommend this one. The arms have pockets for favorite books, and upholstery has held up to multiple rounds of marker removal in our house. It’s even comfortable enough to sleep in during pregnancy, and that alone makes it worth every penny.

