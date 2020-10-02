Save $20 on a Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam, No Wires Necessary

Ring Stick Up Cam (Refurbished) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Ring Stick Up Cam (Refurbished) | $60 | Amazon Prime Exclusive

Security cameras can keep your home safe, but the installation and cabling can also drive you nuts. That’s why the Ring Stick Up Cam has become so popular, and you can get a battery-powered model for $20 off, but only if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Another kicker is that it’s refurbished, but it comes with the same standard warrant as buying it new.



The Ring Stick Up Cam offers 1080p resolution with a night vision mode, and there’s a motion sensor onboard that sends notifications whenever the camera detects movement.



Setup only takes about 5-10 minutes, according to Ring. Just find a corner and stick it there, make sure the battery is charged and plugged in (they’re removable), and get everything set up on your device of choice. You can pair it with Ring’s $50 solar panel if you don’t want to have to worry about power, and both of these items can withstand a fair bit of rain.



