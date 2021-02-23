It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 20% on a Pair of Aukey EP-N7 True Wireless Earbuds

 Aukey EP-N7 True Wireless Earbuds | $52 | Amazon | KINJAN720
If you’re looking for a pair of reliable in-ear headphones, I would check out Aukey EP-N7 True Wireless Earbuds. They’re only $52 with the promo code KINJAN720. You’ll be able to block out the world around you and concentrate with hybrid noise-canceling, which means that they’ll automatically detect and cancel up to 35dB of ambient noise.

There is a built-in mic for video calls and you’ll get up to 25 hours of battery life with 1.5 hours of continuous charge. Yes, you’ll receive a USB-C cord as well as the wireless charging case. I’ve tested this pair, and unless you’re trying to debut your singing skills on TikTok like I did this weekend, it’s the perfect pair to accomplish all your day-to-day tasks and listen to tunes.

