Save 20% on a New ColourPop Palette or Anything Else at Ulta for the Rest of the Week

20% off Any Item | Ulta Beauty | Use Code 851703
Until December 12 take 20% off any item at Ulta with the code 851703. There’s a lot of really great affordable things to pick from so it can be a bit daunting. Don’t worry we’ll help narrow it down for you. We’ve covered tons of killer brands and deals currently at Ulta so today let’s highlight the new palettes from Colourpop that just dropped.
Last week Colourpop did another collab with Hello Kitty. I was a huge fan of the first collection they put out and thought they had a really nice array of colors and tones for all completions. This one is just as adorable and beautifully made. The Hello Kitty Snow Much Fun Eyeshadow Palette arrived just in time for the holidays. This 9-pan palette brings the chilly hues of the season in 3 color stories. Mix and match mattes and glitters for the puurrrfect winter look.
If you didn’t get your hands on The Child palette in the first release it’s back! Correctly named the ‘cutest in the galaxy,’ this is another 9-pan monochromatic pallette in stunning olive green. At first, I thought I was going to hate the colors since they aren’t shades I normally wear but I’ve grown to love. The mattes and metallics blend smoothly and easily. As with all Colourpop shadows, they’re creamy and highly pigmented. Neutrals, golds, and greens will make you a rebel princess in no time.
