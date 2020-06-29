Save 20% on a Craftsman Pressure Washer and Other Lawn Tools, Today Only

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Save 20% on Lawn Power Tools, Today Only | Amazon Gold Box
For today’s Amazon’s Gold Box, you can save 20% on lawn and garden tools, like this Craftsman pressure washer with 3000 PSI for $297 ($75 off). We also have a couple of useful pieces from Snapper, including a self-propelled lawn mower down to $439, and a utility cart with similar mobility features for $374.
Advertisement