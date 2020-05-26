Save 20% on a Classic Thermapen and Never Question Your Meat Again

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Image: ThermoWorks
Take it from someone who is absolutely useless in the kitchen: a good meat thermometer is a worthy investment, and ThermoWorks has come through time and again with its reliable temp-reading products. The company’s Thermapen is all the way up to Mk 4 now, but honestly, they all do really similar things with really similar performance, so why not save a few bucks and go for the classic Thermapen instead? It’s 20% off today ($63), but only if you buy one in black or red. Why? Because they can, that’s why.

