We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge USB-C-powered devices at full speed, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both. Get it for $60 by clipping the 25% coupon, complete with a bonus 30W USB-C wall charger. For context, that’s better than any previous deal we’ve seen on this battery without the wall charger.

This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one.