Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | $80 | Amazon



Amazon is offering the Echo for $20 off the standard price. Until now, I actually didn’t realize the Echo and Echo Dot were two different smart speakers , but indeed they are. If you opt for the premium Echo over the Dot, you’ll be treating yourself to a 3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters, Dolby Audio, and a b uilt-in Zigbee smart home hub. It’s also much bigger when compared next to one another.