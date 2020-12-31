Save $20 on a 2-Pack of the Stellar Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (2-Pack) | $180 | BuyDig



Smart speakers keep getting better year after year, and the recent Google Nest Audio smart speaker provides surprisingly great audio quality at a modest price. According to our pals at Gizmodo, it’s the “best-sounding smart speaker you can get for $100.”



Got space for more than one? Right now, BuyDig is offering a bundle pack of two of the charcoal-colored speakers for $180, a savings of $20 over buying them separately. You can pair them together for synchronized stereo sound in the same room, or spread them throughout your home so that you’re never far from your music, podcasts, and more.