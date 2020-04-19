It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 20% Off The Entire Store in & Other Stories' Flash Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
20% entire site | & Other Stories | Use code SPRINGTREAT
20% entire site | & Other Stories | Use code SPRINGTREAT
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

20% entire site | & Other Stories | Use code SPRINGTREAT

Another day, another clothing sale to help you refresh your wardrobe! & Other Stories is having a flash sale for today and today only—20% off everything in the store! You just need to use code SPRINGTREAT at checkout to make sure you get the discount.

& Other Stories focuses on creating quality feminine clothing, so if that’s your style, you’ll want to take a look at their best-sellers page. Cute items like this Frilled Puff Sleeve Mini Dress are now only $95, and there is also some nice looking jewelry you can grab to go with your new clothing. You’re bound to find something you or a loved one will adore.

