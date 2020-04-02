It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 20% off Brümate's Coolers, Storewide [Exclusive]

Jordan McMahon
Save 20% Sitewide | Brümate | Use code KINJA-20

Sure, your drinks might stay nice and cool while you’re doing your nightly Netflix binge, but if you want to take your spirits with you on your next stroll or hike, one of Brümate’s containers will come in handy. Right now, Brümate is giving Kinja readers 20% off their entire line of products, including the Hopsulator Slim, using code KINJA-20. Sure, the bars might be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean a cold beer won’t be a welcome companion at your post-hike sunset viewing.

