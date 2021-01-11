Save 20% and Prep for the Divisional Rounds With These NFL Mugs

Simple Modern NFL Coffee Mug Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Simple Modern NFL Coffee Mug | $16 | Amazon Gold Box

With the NFC and AFC divisional rounds set it’s time to reflect on what weird season this year has been in the NFL. It was bonkers across the board and with player shakeups, injuries, discourse, and drama. So whether your team is still marching on with a chance at the Super Bowl or grossly underperformed, one thing can be said, next season can’t come soon enough . While we wait grab one of Simple Modern’s NFL Coffee Mugs now. These are 20% off for the rest of the day.

The mugs are double-walled insulated to keep your beverages piping hot for hours. There’s a splash-proof seal for no worries about the lid flying off. Y ou don’t have to get stressed about a coffee-stained shirt or burned appendage because of these . They are made of safe durable stainless steel that’s easy to clean and care for. The water bottles are on sale as well and made of the same BPA-free material. T hey even come with a reusable straw.

These will ship for free for Prime members.