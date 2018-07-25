Graphic: Shep McAllister

TiVo finally joined the voice-controlled future with the Bolt VOX, which includes a voice remote and Alexa compatibility, so you can record, replay, and pause your favorite shows from anywhere with nothing but your voice.



The Bolt Vox costs $300, but for a limited time, you can get the DVR and a $100 Echo for $281. You do the math. This Bolt works with both OTA antennas and cable, but you will need to pay service fees, either by the month, by the year, or for the device’s lifetime.