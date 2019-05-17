Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you have any DIY projects on the horizon, and don’t want to pay to rent a bunch of used tools, this discounted DEWALT kit has the gear you need for a ton of different jobs.



$349 gets you a 20V drill, an impact driver, a circular saw, a grinder, and a work light, plus a bag to hold everything, and a couple of swappable batteries that will work on any of the tools. That’s a decent chunk of change, but it’s way below the kit’s usual $529 price tag.

Have any experience with any of these tools? Let us know in the comments!