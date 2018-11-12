Treadly Thin Treadmill | $720 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJTREAD

If you like the idea of owning a treadmill, but you don’t have the space in your home or apartment, Treadly is the excuse you need to finally buy one. At only 5" thick, it’s slim enough to slide under your bed when not in use, and at 64 pounds, you can move it around your house and set it up in front of your TV to get a little exercise during your downtime.

The tradeoff is that the belt maxes out at 5 mph, so this is more of a walking treadmill, but it can automatically adjust its speed based on your position on the belt, which is a nice trick. If Treadly would suit your needs, promo code KJTREAD will save you an extra $180 at Daily Steals, bringing it down to $720.