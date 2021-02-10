Save $170 on This 15" HP Laptop With 16GB of RAM

HP 15t-dy200 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

HP 15t-dy200 | $660 | HP



Finding the right laptop isn’t easy. Even after hours of meticulous research, you may not be able to find exactly what you’re looking for. That research is worth doing, since laptops aren’t cheap and you’ll likely be using the same one for a while. That said, sometimes you just need to grab a laptop that’ll meet your spec requirements, and in those cases a good deal always makes the choice a little easier.

Right now, you can get a 15" laptop with 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor from HP for $170 off. In addition to those specs, 256GB of SSD storage, which should be just enough for day-to-day use. The screen also supports touch, if you fancy hunching forward to do all your scrolling. Fair warning, though: as of this writing, the laptop won’t ship until March 10, so you’ll have a bit of a wait before your new gadget’s in hands.

