It's all consuming.
Save 17% on This Pet Fountain to Keep Their Refreshments Rolling

Sheilah Villari
Drinkwell Pet Fountain | $25 | Amazon Gold Box
Drinkwell Pet Fountain | $25 | Amazon Gold Box

If you have a thirsty or curious critter you might be constantly filling water bowls. We’ve been blessed enough to have been able to spend the last few months with our furbabies so helping with hydration hasn’t been much of a chore. But as we get more comfortable fleeing the homestead again I ask, who is there to keep the whistles wet? Take $5 off this Drinkwell pet fountain today keep fido flush with fluids.

Even if you are home you might just have a needy pet when it comes to H2O. I’ve had many mornings where my terrier just drank an entire bowl and runs in where I’m working only to drop the bowl in front of me. This fifty-ounce fountain is a free-falling stream that’s filtered to keep it fresh and odorless. You can customize that steam to a flow that’s perfect for your pet. It’s easy to clean and operate. Whether you have a furry purry or a woof-woof they will thank you with all the cuddles for this refreshing new toy.

As always Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping.

Sheilah Villari

