Save $17 on Apple’s ‘Annoyingly Incredible’ AirPods Max

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.



Right now, Amazon is offering $17 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in Silver and Space Gray, with the other colors still sitting at full price. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case. Still, you can save $17 right now.