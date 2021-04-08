Save $164 on the Sleek and Powerful OnePlus 8T Android Phone

OnePlus 8T Image : Andrew Hayward

OnePlus 8T | $585 | Amazon



If you’re looking for a premium-quality smartphone right about now and don’t have allegiance to Apple, then you might want to check out this deal from OnePlus. The increasingly popular brand has grown from selling “budget flagships” to offering models that are so close to matching top-end Androids from Samsung and the like.



Right now, Amazon is offering $164 off the list price of last fall’s OnePlus 8T, a sleek 5G smartphone with a banging 6.55” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor within, a meaty 256GB internal storage cache, incredible 65W charging speeds, and a long-lasting battery. It’s marked down to $585 right now in Aquamarine Green, while the Lunar Silver model comes in at $600. Both are unlocked models, although note that it only supports 5G (sub-6Ghz) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon in the US .

Speaking from personal experience, the OnePlus 8T is a heck of a phone with one major exception: the cameras aren’t as consistent in low-light and off-peak conditions as a Samsung or Google. But if you’re less fussed about pristine lower-light shots, you can save a fair bit of cash on a sharp phone right now.