Save $150 on the Stylish, Pollutant-Destroying Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
68
Save
Image: Andrew Hayward
You might’ve seen Molekule’s sleek and minimal air purifiers on social media before. They look a lot nicer than your average purifier, but are pretty pricey. It’s not all about form, however, as the compact Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier also promises enhanced functionality compared to typical HEPA filters, not just capturing but destroying common bacteria, viruses, allergens, and more as it cleans your air.

Right now, Best Buy is taking $150 off the list price of the Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier, which is designed for small rooms up to 250 sq. feet. It’s $350 right now, which is $80 cheaper than you’ll find at Amazon. Hey, it’s still not cheap, but if you’ve been coveting one of these high-end air purifiers, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Molekule Air Mini+.

