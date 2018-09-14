Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum. In fact, it’s so good, that Dyson’s not even developing new corded vacuums anymore.



Today, you can save a whopping $150 on the Animal model, which features a 40% larger dustbin, more attachments, and a more powerful motorized head compared to the entry level Motorhead version. In fact, today’s discount brings it down to the same price as the Motorhead, so you’re basically getting all those upgrades for free.