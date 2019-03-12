Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $150 today on a bundle that includes a copy of NBA2K19, the best deal we’ve ever seen.



For some comparison, this same bundle on Amazon costs $390 right now, or $40 more.