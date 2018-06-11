Sony Short Throw Projector | $848 | Jet

We love Anker’s portable projector, but Sony’s short-throw alternative is a nice step up for $848, or about $150 less than usual.

The Sony LSPX-P1 is a short throw projector, meaning it can project directly onto an adjacent surface, with no need to set it up across the room. It’s also HD (albeit only 720p), compared to the Anker Nebula Capsule’s 480p, and still has built-in speakers and an onboard battery, though at two hours, it’ll just barely be enough for most feature length movies.

The way it handles HDMI input is perhaps the most interesting aspect of Sony’s device. Rather than plugging HDMI devices directly into the projector, it comes with a wireless box with an HDMI input and output, so it can live permanently in your home theater cabinet, and wirelessly stream content from your receiver, streaming box, or game console to the projector over Wi-Fi. It’s certainly a better solution than the Capsule’s for home theater use, though it’s not ideal for portable use.