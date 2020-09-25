It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Save $150 on Sony's High Power XB72 Speaker Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
100
Save
Sony High Power XB72 Speaker | $200 | Best Buy
Sony High Power XB72 Speaker | $200 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sony High Power XB72 Speaker | $200 | Best Buy

If you’re looking for fuller more robust bass this is the sale for you. Sony’s High Power XB72 Speaker is just what you need to kick your sound system into high gear. If you’ve never had a speaker with a broad audio range, strap in. Take $150 off this speaker today only at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Another cool feature is it’s designed for either horizontal or vertical placement depending on preference and space. The built-in multicolored LED lights are gorgeous and really add some flare to this speaker. The lights can be controlled right from any smartphone too. There’s a built-in mic input so karaoke nights just got an upgrade. This speaker is easy to pair with Bluetooth and the Extra Bass button emphasizes even the deepest of grooves. Sony has built this with twenty presets to make even a party of one more entertaining and easy to recall your favorite with just one touch.

This item ships for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Hemp Acne Patches
Hemp Acne Patches
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

No Man’s Sky Might Finally Be the Endless Space Game We’ve Always Wanted, and It’s Only $20

Sunday Scaries' 10mg CBD Gummy Bundle Aims to Put an End to, Well, Sunday Scaries for $37 (Baseball Cap Included)

Save Big on Survival Gear in Huckberry's National Preparedness Month Sale