Save $150 on Sony's High Power XB72 Speaker Right Now

Sony High Power XB72 Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Sony High Power XB72 Speaker | $200 | Best Buy



If you’re looking for fuller more robust bass this is the sale for you. Sony’s High Power XB72 Speaker is just what you need to kick your sound system into high gear. I f you’ve never had a speaker with a broad audio range, strap in . Take $150 off t his speaker today only at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Another cool feature is it’s designed for either horizontal or vertical placement depending on preference and space. T he built-in multicolored LED lights are gorgeous and really add some flare to this speaker. The lights can be controlled right from any smartphone too. There’s a built-in mic input so karaoke nights just got an upgrade . This speaker is easy to pair with Bluetooth and the Extra Bass button emphasizes even the deepest of grooves. Sony has built this with twenty presets to make even a party of one more entertaining and easy to recall your favorite with just one touch.

This item ships for free.