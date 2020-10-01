Save $150 on Samsung's Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum Today Only

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum | $350 | Best Buy



What has n’t Samsung mad e? We know they make a lot of different things very well and this Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum is no different. Today at Best Buy take $150 off and get to efficiently and thorough cleaning .

This six-pound cordless vacuum can handle both wet and reusable microfiber pads. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about an hour off of a single charge so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with the 180-degree swivel head makes it a lot easier to maneuver on stairs and all the other hard to reach places. There’s a five-layer HEPA f iltration s ystem which is one of the best on the market. The digital display makes it a lot easier to know what’s going on with the vacuum. It tells you not only the battery level but it also monitors as airflow issues, clogs, and missing filters so you’ll be alerted quickly of a problem. The dustbin is dishwasher safe so easy to clean when the time comes.

This item will ship for free.