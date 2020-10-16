Save $150 on Samsung's Cube Air Purifier for a Cleaner Cooler Home

Cube Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cleaning everything is pretty important right now. Our hands, face masks, doorknobs, and every other surface we touch. We might not think about cleaning the air though. Considering how COVID-19 is spread I’m surprised purifiers aren’t flying off the shelves. I have seen a few restaurants that have opened their doors have invested in air purifiers. I say if you find a good one go for it. Samsung’s Cube Air Purifier is $150 off currently and is one of the most solid ones on the market.

My roommate and I actually have an AirSoap and I can tell you it really does feel different in the living room. The Cube Air Purifier has a triple layer HEPA filtration system which is incredibly helpful if you have a few pets, which we do in our home. This will help clear dander, dust, allergens, and will even deodorize. Most of these run super quiet even while putting out a really calming and cool draft. You can connect this purifier to your A lexa or Google Assistant for easy voice control. The digital panel display is simple to read and understand. The filter lasts up to one year before needing to be changed which is definitely one of the longest use ones I have seen . This is a great investment for a more comfortable house and a safer living environment .

