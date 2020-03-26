It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $150 on Cashmere Boutique's Signature Men's Polo Sweater, Up to 50% off Sitewide [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Men’s Cashmere Polo Sweater | $110 | Cashmere Boutique | Promo code KINJA15
Image: Cashmere Boutique

Men’s Cashmere Polo Sweater | $110 | Cashmere Boutique | Promo code KINJA15

Real talk, now is the time to spring clean your wardrobe. Think about it, everyone is stuck inside with no one to impress. Naturally, the deals are gonna be real cheap. And with our exclusive promo code KINJA15, this includes Cashmere Boutique where you can get the already discounted men’s cashmere polo sweater for an additional 15% off.

Graphic: Gabe Carey

Normally sold for $259, this plus the 67% markdown already in place, brings your total cost down to $110. But that’s not all. Until midnight tonight, you can save 40-50% on all cashmere products, no checkout code required. Shop men’s cardigans, ladies’ cashmere coats, scarves, throws and blankets, and even pure cashmere dog clothes in case your pupper gets nippy.

This discount also extends to sale items, like the casual but classy women’s V-neck boyfriend sweater for $100 or the men’s cashmere hoodie for $175. Now I’m no math genius, but that sounds like a steal.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

