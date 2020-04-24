Save $150 on a Sonos Playbar or Sub and Give Your Home Stereo a Boost

$150 Off Sonos Sub or Playbar Graphic : Jordan McMahon

$150 Off Sonos Sub or Playbar

A good speaker can add some much needed excitement and atmosphere to your home office. Whether you’re just getting started on your home stereo system, or you just need a few more additions to finish off your setup, Sonos makes it easy with their collection of integrated speakers. Right now, you can get either the Playbar to boost the dialogue in your latest bingeworthy show, or a Sub to add an extra kick of bass to your favorite tunes, for $150 off.

If you can’t decide, you can even get both for $300, and add them to your growing Sonos collection, and maybe give the company’s new streaming service a shot.