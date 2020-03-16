Save $150 on a Self-Cleaning Vitamix Professional Blender

Vitamix 5200 64oz Blender Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Vitamix 5200 64oz Blender | $300 | Amazon

Look, we get it—you want that smoothie in the mornings, but the cleanup and maintenance required sends you to the donut shop instead. Don’t compromise your diet . Just get yourself a Vitamix blender, which cleans itself in under a minute and is $150 off at Amazon. That brings your total down to $300, which is still mighty expensive for a blender, but Vitamix says its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades can spin so fast that it can turn cold ingredients into hot soup with six minutes of liquidizing. Need I say more?