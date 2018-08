Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sub-$200 robotic vacuums are commonplace these days, but Roombas are still great, especially if you need really powerful suction. The newish Roomba 850 features five times the air power of the 600 and 700 lines, and is marked all the way down to $290 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, its first discount from the usual $440.