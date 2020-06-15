Save $150 on a Pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones

Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones | $200 | Verizon

Right now at Verizon, you can score a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for just $200, a $150 discount over MSRP. These will turn heads with a bold black design with red accents. (Target has many more color options on tap if that combo does nothing for you.)

Advertisement

With new drivers and a much more balanced sound signature, these headphones helped reverse years of disappointment in many audio buffs who had written the brand off forever. They’ll last 22 hours on a single charge. They also feature adaptive noise cancelling, which monitors the ambiance on the fly to make real-time adjustments in any environment.