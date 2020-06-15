It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Save $150 on a Pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDEalsBeatsBeats Deals
350
Save
Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones | $200 | Verizon
Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones | $200 | Verizon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones | $200 | Verizon

Right now at Verizon, you can score a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for just $200, a $150 discount over MSRP. These will turn heads with a bold black design with red accents. (Target has many more color options on tap if that combo does nothing for you.)

Advertisement

With new drivers and a much more balanced sound signature, these headphones helped reverse years of disappointment in many audio buffs who had written the brand off forever. They’ll last 22 hours on a single charge. They also feature adaptive noise cancelling, which monitors the ambiance on the fly to make real-time adjustments in any environment.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best Cordless Vacuums, According to Our Readers

Strap Into Your X-Wing and Kick Imperial Ass in Star Wars: Squadron, Pre-Order Today for $40

Inkbird's Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer Includes Four Probes for $36

See Things More Clearly With $80 This 34" LG Ultrawide Monitor