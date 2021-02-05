Save $15 When You Pre-Order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Persona 5 Strikers and Play It 4 Days Early

Persona 5 Strikers Deluxe Edition (PC Key) EMCESEW23 Screenshot : Sega

Whenever we post about pre-orders, our readers always like to remind us that you should never pre-order a game. Largely, that’s true, but also hinges on context. A giant game like Cyberpunk 2077 that has red flags from the get go? Absolutely not. Something like Persona 5 Strikers that’s already been out in Japan for a year and running perfectly fine? That’s a pretty low risk gamble. If you already know you’re going to buy the Dynasty Warriors-esque hack and slash game, you can currently pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from Newegg for $55, which is $15 off its usual price. Just use the code EMCESEW23 at che ckout. The main perk of this version is that you actually get to start playing the game four days before its release. So you can play on February 19 and then tell everyone else whether or not they should or shouldn’t pre-order it. Become the pre-order arbiter you wish to be.