Graphic: Shep McAllister

Halloween is tough for kids (and adults!) with common food allergies, which is why YumEarth created a line of organic sweets with no peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, and, uh, shellfish. All of their treats have terrific Amazon reviews, and you can save an extra 15% today when you buy in bulk from Amazon. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Sign me up for 30 pounds of pomegranate candies.

