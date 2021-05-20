Save 15% on Treblab's x3 Pro Wireless Earbuds for the Next Few Days

Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds NEWWHITE15

Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds | $60 | Amazon | Use Code NEWWHITE15

Treblab is a quality company that produces products at really affordable prices. The Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds fall right into line with that, and right now, they’re 15% off with the code NEWWHITE15. This sale runs until May 24.

I’ve used these on my errands and can say not only is the sound awesome, but they are also super comfy to wear. I wasn’t sure about the hooks right away because they look rather cumbersome, and truthfully for the first few wears they are. But once I got them in the right place along with my mask, they were great. The X3 Pro true wireless earbuds sounded perfect on my phone calls, and there were little to no interruptions. I haven’t gone running with them yet but can already see how they’d be awesome in security in staying on, and the music will definitely be strong no matter where I’m at. The charging case is cute, and I was pleasantly surprised with the battery life. It was about two days of use before I had to recharge. And the earbuds on their own definitely seemed to go the distance, so I can agree with the nine hours of playtime off of a single charge. They pair fast, were easy to use, and the tunes are crisp. All in all a great option for wireless earbuds for someone very active.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated new information on 5/20/2020.