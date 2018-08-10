Graphic: Shep McAlister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off thousands of items from popular brands with promo code POPULAR. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker (hint: check out the refurbished Capsule projector for $221), Adidas, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $183.