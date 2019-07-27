Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Thermapen Mk4, Seafoam | $84 | ThermoWorks

You have one solid month left of Summer Barbecue Season, so why not snag a meat thermometer while it is on sale? The Thermapen Mk4 is our reader’s favorite meat thermometer and has been marked down a few times this summer, but a new color has just gone on sale for the first time. The Thermapen Mk4, Seafoam is now 15%, bringing it down to $84 on ThermoWorks’s website. Mint is a very in-style color for kitchens, so grab this before it is gone.

Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000-hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F. It is very easy to store away, as it folds in on itself.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners